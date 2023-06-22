Dubai Police Congratulates Saif bin Zayed on ‘Minister of Interior’s Excellence Awards’

Dubai Police today extended congratulations to His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on the success of the sixth edition of the ‘Minister of Interior's Excellence Award’.

His Excellency Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, also congratulated the UAE’s police forces for winning awards in various categories of the Minister of Interior's Excellence Award. He said the awards reflect the commitment of the police forces to realise the vision and aspirations of the nation’s leadership and advance innovation and excellence. Their work in deploying state-of-the-art systems, global best practices and world-class smart systems have helped enhance safety, security and the community’s quality of life.

His Excellency Lt. General Al Marri also congratulated all officers and employees of the General Command of Dubai Police for winning 34 awards in the ‘Minister of Interior's Excellence Award’. He said this is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for Dubai Police, which reflects the organisation’s steadfast dedication to excellence and their spirit of service to the nation. He said the competitions in the Minister of Interior's Award are a testament to the high standards maintained by the police forces in their pursuit of realising the vision of the Ministry of Interior.

Al Marri also expressed his deepest gratitude for the support extended by His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the organisation of the sixth edition of the ‘Minister of Interior's Excellence Award’ that has helped set new benchmarks in enhancing security and safety and ensuring the wellbeing of the community.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.