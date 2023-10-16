Dubai police denied reports about stabbing 4 Israelis in Dubai.

Safety and security are of paramount importance in the UAE.

Dubai Police encourages all to refer to official channels for accurate information.

The police encouraged people to “refer to official channels for accurate information”.

The force has urged the community to avoid circulating rumours and misleading reports.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior was among the authorities that retweeted the denial.

Spreading fake news is a serious offence in the UAE with fines of Dh100,000 and even imprisonment.

The fake news is among a wave of misinformation that has been posted on social media amid the escalating Palestine-Israel conflict.

