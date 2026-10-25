Dubai Police deploy 904 hp JETOUR G700 to strengthen desert tourism safety
New four-wheel-drive patrol vehicle will support emergency response and visitor assistance at Dubai’s desert tourism destinations during the winter seasonEmirates247
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The four-wheel-drive vehicle, designed to operate across sandy terrain and challenging desert conditions, was unveiled at Al Marmoom Oasis as part of a collaboration between the Tourist Police Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation and JETOUR.
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