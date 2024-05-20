Dubai Police Esaad Card includes Carrefour among its retail brand options

The Esaad Card Center at Dubai Police and "Majid Al Futtaim Retail," the exclusive rights holder to operate Carrefour in the UAE, have signed a partnership memorandum. Under this agreement, the Carrefour chain of stores will join the "Esaad" program, offering discounts of up to 10% on various products and goods available to Esaad cardholders.

The memorandum was signed by Ms. Mona Al Amri, Director of the Esaad Card Center, and Colonel Masoud Al Hammadi, Deputy Director of the center, on behalf of Dubai Police. Representing "Majid Al Futtaim Retail," Mr. Karim Behaji, Vice President of Financial Affairs, signed the agreement, in the presence of several officers and staff from both sides.

Ms. Mona Al Amri emphasized that this memorandum reflects the Esaad Card Center's commitment to attracting major global commercial destinations that are of interest to large segments of society. This initiative enhances the happiness of employees who hold the Esaad discount cards, positively impacting their work efforts and productivity, and ultimately leading to better services for their partners.

Mr. Karim Behaji, Vice President of Financial Affairs at "Majid Al Futtaim Retail," stated: "We are honored to partner with the Esaad Card Center at Dubai Police to provide exceptional services and offers to our customers in the UAE. Carrefour is dedicated to delivering added value to its customers through unique offers and discounts, alongside the 'SHARE' loyalty program, which provides further savings opportunities that suit customers' budgets. With over 125 Carrefour stores across the UAE, Esaad cardholders will enjoy these discounts, offering them more flexibility and ease in their shopping experiences.

