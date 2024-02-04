Dubai Police expand Fleet with Luxury Electric Lotus

Dubai Police has recently added the luxurious electric vehicle 'Lotus Eletre R' to its fleet of Tourist Police patrols.



Dressed in the force's green livery, the 'Lotus Eletre R car made its debut in the presence of Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and Mr. Ramzi Al Atat, Regional Manager of Marketing and Public Relations at Lotus, along with several senior officers.



Brig. Al Jallaf reviewed the specifications of the Lotus Eletre R vehicle, which features dual electric motors generating 905 horsepower. The high-end car is recognized as the world's fastest dual-motor electric SUV in the realm of versatile sports cars. The fully electric drive system offers a harmonious blend of high performance, quick responsiveness, and an impressive range of up to 600 kilometers.



Brig. Al Jallaf commended the strong collaboration with Lotus company, emphasizing the Dubai Police's keenness to bolster its security presence in key tourist sites such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, and other tourist areas.



He further emphasized that with the assistance of the Lotus vehicle, police officers will actively deliver a range of services to the public and tourists, including providing consultations and information and raising awareness about the community role of the Dubai Police.



Meanwhile, Mr. Ramzi Al Atat, Regional Manager of Marketing and Public Relations at Lotus, stated, "We are pleased to partner with the Dubai Police, specifically the General Department of Criminal Investigation - Tourist Police. Dubai Police consistently strives for sustainable solutions using technology for a better future, and the Lotus vehicle aligns perfectly with this vision."



He further emphasized that the Lotus Eletre is an environmentally friendly, versatile car that will actively support the operations of the Dubai Police.



At the end of the event, Brig. Al Jallaf presented Mr. Ramzi Al Atat with a commemorative shield, and together, they captured memorable photographs to mark the occasion.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.