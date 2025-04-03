Dubai Police handles Over 45,000 Calls During Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

Dubai Police received 45,845 calls during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday through its Command and Control Centre and the 901 Call Centre.

Of the total, 40,715 calls were made to the emergency hotline 999, while 5,130 calls were received via 901, the number designated for non-emergency inquiries.

Colonel Bilal Jumaa Al Tayer, Acting Director of the Command and Control Centre, praised the efforts of the call centre staff for their professional and prompt handling of public inquiries, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to fast response times and community satisfaction.

He urged public members to use 999 strictly for emergencies and to direct non-urgent queries and service-related questions to 901, which is dedicated to general inquiries.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Ibrahim, Acting Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, stated that the 901 Call Centre also handled 1,273 emails and 549 live chats via the Dubai Police official website during the holiday period.

He explained that the email and live chat services allow the public to receive instant responses to their questions and suggestions from specialised staff, further enhancing the customer experience.

Dubai Police continues to encourage the public to use the correct communication channels to ensure smooth operations and prompt support during both regular and festive periods.

