Dubai Police Hemaya Schools Welcomes Delegation from Hiroshima Nagisa School

Hemaya Schools for Education and Learning, affiliated with the Dubai Police General Command, recently welcomed a delegation of 14 students and their accompanying representatives from Hiroshima Nagisa School, Japan.

This visit aimed to exchange educational insights, observe Hemaya Schools' educational model and foster collaborative learning.

The delegation was received by His Excellency Major General Dr. Gaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Assistant Commandant for Academic and Training Affairs; in the presence of Colonel Abdullah Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of Hemaya Schools for Education and Learning; Captain Mohammed Ahmed Bin Shafiya; Jamal Al Shaiba, Director of Hemaya Boys' Schools; and Shamsa Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of Hemaya Girls' Schools, along with the administrative and teaching staff of Hemaya Schools.

Major General Al Suwaidi expressed Hemaya Schools' dedication, under the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to nurture relationships, bridge cultural and academic gaps, and enrich educational experiences.

"These initiatives are intended to explore best practices from various schools domestically and globally," he said.

Briefing the guests, Major General Al Suwaidi spoke of Hemaya Schools' establishments and the significant challenge faced to commence the academic year within only three months and without delays. He emphasised Dubai Police's commitment to employee happiness and creating a positive, creativity-fostering environment. He also shared that for the academic year 2023-2024, Hemaya Schools has catered to 2,330 students across five institutions, comprising two schools for boys, two for girls, and a kindergarten.

Highlighting some accomplishments, Colonel Al Suwaidi mentioned Hemaya Schools' recognition in the past year. They secured the UAE's 'Fingerprint of Science' award, eight accolades at the Dubai level, three awards in the national 'Aoun Community Service' category, and first place in the Sharjah Educational Excellence Award for outstanding students. Moreover, students from Hemaya also succeeded in the Emirates Airlines competition, among other achievements.

During their visit, the Hiroshima Nagisa School delegation spent a full academic day at Hemaya, participating in morning assemblies, attending specialised science classes, and engaging in various sports and recreational activities.

The Japanese delegation expressed gratitude to Dubai Police for providing insights into the UAE's sustainable educational experience.

