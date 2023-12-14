Dubai Police honours Arab Resident for Honesty

The Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, has honored Mr. Samir Al Ghazal, a Lebanese national, for his outstanding honesty and dedication to upholding the values of integrity and community partnership. Mr. Al Ghazal recently found an expensive watch on the shores of Umm Suqeim Beach and promptly turned it over to the Tourist Police Department.

Captain Ahmed Mohammed Al Fujeir Al Muhairi, Head of the Beach Security Section in the Tourist Police Department, praised Mr. Al Ghazal's noble act, emphasizing that the recognition is part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to encourage and motivate the public to contribute positively to the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police General Command.

The honouring ceremony highlighted the importance of community engagement and cooperation in promoting national safety and security.

During the ceremony, Cap. Al Muhairi presented Mr. Al Ghazal with a certificate of thanks and appreciation, explaining that the gesture reinforces the commitment of Dubai Police to activate the role of community partnership and to spread the spirit of cooperation and unity among citizens and residents alike.

Mr. Al Ghazal expressed his gratitude and thanked Dubai Police for recognizing and honouring him, emphasizing that this recognition fills him with pride and joy.

