Dubai Police Honours Citizen for Exemplary Cooperation

Major General Abdullah Khadem Saroor Al Maasam, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, honoured UAE national Ms Nouf Salem Saif Mishaati Al Mazrouei for her exceptional cooperation and behaviour that contributed significantly to enhancing the security and safety of the community.

During the ceremony, which was also attended by Brigadier Rashed Mohammed Saleh Al Shihhi, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, and several officers, Major General Al Maasam commended Ms. Nouf Al Mazrouei for her collaboration with the police.

He stated that the recognition is part of Dubai Police's commitment to encourage community members, aligning with the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police to ensure the safety, security and happiness of community.

In acknowledgement of her efforts, Major General Al Maasam presented a certificate of appreciation to Ms. Nouf Al Mazrouei. He emphasised that such honours strengthen the societal partnership between Dubai Police and community members.

On her part, Ms. Nouf Al Mazrouei asserted that her actions were a mere reflection of her societal duty. She expressed her appreciation for the relentless efforts made by the Dubai Police in ensuring safety and security in the emirate, adding that the recognition serves as a badge of honour she wears with pride.

