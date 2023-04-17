Dubai Police Hosts Diplomatic and Consular Corps Members for Iftar at Festival City

The Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency and the Department of Diplomatic Affairs under the General Department of Criminal Investigations, hosted a special event for members of the diplomatic and consular missions within the Emirate of Dubai at a special iftar event held at the Dubai Festival City, followed by a festive meal at the InterContinental Hotel.

The guests were warmly received by His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, in the presence of Brigadier Rashed Khalifa Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, Brigadier Misbah Saeed Al Ghafli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, along with several Dubai Police personnel.

Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi highlighted that strengthening relationships with representatives of different countries, including consuls and diplomats, comes in line with the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, as part of their ongoing commitment to maintaining communication with strategic partners from various diplomatic and consular entities, embassies, liaison officers, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Major General Al Ghaithi also emphasized that the holy month of Ramadan is a great opportunity to solidify relationships and enhance communication with various partners amidst the spiritual atmosphere that encourages compassion, solidarity, and acts of kindness and giving.

