Dubai Police impound 10,539 vehicles and bicycles, issue 4,709 jaywalking fines
Traffic enforcement results highlight intensified efforts to tackle dangerous road behaviour, strengthen road safety and expand the use of AI and smart technologiesEmirates247
The figures were reviewed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during his annual inspection of the General Department of Traffic, where he also examined the department’s operational performance, artificial intelligence applications, development projects and community feedback.