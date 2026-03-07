Dubai Police Issue Advisory

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Dubai Police have warned the public that sharing photos in sensitive situations might be altered, taken out of context, and used to spread misleading content.
In a post on social media, Dubai Police said they trust the community’s awareness and also said it is the strongest line of defense.
The authority advised the public to avoid photographing or sharing sensitive locations or information.
Protecting such locations is a national responsibility that helps maintain community safety and stability.
