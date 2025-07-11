Dubai Police joins national ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign

As part of a nationwide initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police, through its General Department of Traffic, has intensified its traffic safety awareness efforts under the 2025 “Summer Without Accidents” campaign that aims at enhancing road safety and security and runs until 1 September.

The announcement came during a press conference held at Address Sky View Hotel, attended by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, along with Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police and Chairman of the Traffic Awareness and Safety Committee of the Federal Traffic Council; Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic; Brigadier Hamouda bin Balsoida Al Ameri, Director of the General Department of Airport Security; and Zaid Alqufaidi, Executive Director of ENOC Retail, in addition to several officers and media representatives.

Major General Al Ghaithi emphasised that the campaign aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make roads safer, and supports Dubai Police’s vision of a secure city. He highlighted that the campaign aims to raise public awareness, encourage compliance with traffic regulations, and improve safety for all road users.

“Dubai has witnessed tremendous development across various sectors, accompanied by a growing number of vehicles and road users. Ensuring public safety and protecting lives and property remains a national priority,” said Al Ghaithi.

Al Ghaithi stressed the vital role of community participation and media outlets in spreading awareness and thanked campaign partners for supporting national efforts to reduce road fatalities. He also expressed appreciation to AutoPro, the main sponsor of the campaign.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Naqbi urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws, avoid distractions, maintain safe distances, and check tyre condition, particularly during summer when high temperatures increase the risk of blowouts. He advised using certified, high-quality tyres and replacing worn ones to prevent accidents.

Zaid Alqufaidi of ENOC expressed pride in supporting this national initiative through AutoPro, the group’s vehicle servicing arm. He affirmed ENOC’s long-standing partnership with Dubai Police and its commitment to raising awareness about the importance of vehicle maintenance and road safety, particularly during summer.

The event concluded with Major General Al Ghaithi presenting a certificate of appreciation to AutoPro in recognition of its ongoing support for the campaign.