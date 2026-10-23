Dubai Police launch pedestrian safety campaign, warn of AED 400 fine for unsafe crossing
Dubai Police urge pedestrians to use designated crossings and obey traffic signals, while reminding motorists to slow down and give way to pedestriansEmirates247
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Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations, said the initiative forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety awareness and encourage responsible behaviour among all road users. Photo credit: Supplied
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