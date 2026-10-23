Home UAE Dubai Police launch pedestrian safety campaign, warn of AED 400 fine for unsafe crossing

Dubai Police launch pedestrian safety campaign, warn of AED 400 fine for unsafe crossing

Dubai Police urge pedestrians to use designated crossings and obey traffic signals, while reminding motorists to slow down and give way to pedestrians

Emirates247

Published: 23 October 2026, 13:38 (UAE) 2 min read Share