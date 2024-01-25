Dubai Police plays crucial role in 'Operation Pit Stop’

In a significant international collaboration, Dubai Police played a crucial role in a coordinated global operation codenamed ‘Operation Pitstop’ involving law enforcement agencies from 15 countries. The operation led to the apprehension of several internationally wanted individuals.

Dubai Police’s role in the operation included the arrest of an Italian suspect, who had travelled to the UAE from Japan. The suspect is a key figure in an organised crime syndicate involved in an extensive tax fraud scheme. The fraud was conducted through companies based in Spain, Romania, and Estonia, but operated from Italy.



These companies allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities through e-commerce platforms, systematically submitting false value-added tax (VAT) declarations of sales amounting to over €40 million.



His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, highlighted Dubai Police's commitment to working with global law enforcement agencies and sharing knowledge and intelligence with them to tackle complex cross-border crimes. He commended the diligence of Dubai’s police personnel at various ports of entry, especially their proficiency in apprehending internationally wanted criminals. Dubai Police continues to improve its efficiency by integrating advanced global practices in crime prevention, which is vital to ensuring the safety and security of the community and reinforcing the city’s status as the world’s best destination for living, working, and visiting, His Excellency noted.





