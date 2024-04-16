Dubai Police Provides Safe Driving Tips During Rainfall

As rainfall continues across various areas of the emirate, Dubai Police has offered a set of traffic safety guidelines to ensure the safety of road users in these weather conditions.

Dubai Police emphasized that safe driving during rainfall requires increased attention, caution, and anticipation of others' mistakes, along with adherence to safety measures specific to safe driving, all of which contribute to reducing traffic accidents.

Key Traffic Safety Guidelines:

Use low-beam headlights for visibility.

Ensure brakes are functioning properly after passing through water puddles.

Avoid wadis (valleys) during rainfall.

Ensure the safety of glass surfaces.

Reduce speed and stay away from road edges.

Use the external air circulation feature to prevent fog formation.

Follow weather updates from official sources only.

