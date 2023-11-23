Dubai Police receives two prestigious international accreditations from Global Innovation Management Institute

Dubai Police announced that it has been awarded two (Level 4) accreditations, the highest attainable level, by the US-based Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI). The prestigious accreditations acknowledge the force's maturity in both ‘Innovation Management’ and ‘Future Foresight’.

The recent accreditations obtained by Dubai Police reflect the force’s commitment to staying at the forefront of cutting-edge practices in law enforcement and strategic planning.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, innovation and foresight have steered Dubai towards achieving excellence across various domains.

This strategic approach has ensured the delivery of high-quality services to the community, encompassing crucial sectors such as the police.

Lieutenant General Al Marri commended the dedicated efforts of the General Department of Administrative Affairs and the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police. These departments have effectively navigated through the stages of the Global Innovation Management Institute's rigorous international accreditation process, he said.

“This achievement underscores Dubai Police's commitment to nurturing innovation and future studies, significantly contributing to Dubai's global reputation for excellence in applying the best international practices,” he added.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdul Quddoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, emphasised that these international accreditations align with Dubai Police's continuous pursuit of excellence and leadership across various domains. “The force's dedication to harnessing innovation and development ensures the enhancement of security and happiness within the community,” he said.

Maturity in Operations

His Excellency Major General Ahmad Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, said that the accreditations in ‘Innovation Management’ and ‘Future Foresight’ reflect the force’s high level of proficiency and excellence in these critical fields. “This is particularly noteworthy given that Dubai Police's practices were subjected to a global-level assessment by specialised experts, demonstrating a distinguished addition to the force's record of achievements,” he added.

The accreditation certificates were received during the GIMI's annual conference held in Manila, Philippines. Brigadier Mansoor Al Qargawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, accepted the accreditation in Innovation Management. Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al Nimer, Director of Administrative Affairs at the Future Foresight Centre, received the accreditation in Future Foresight.

Innovation Management

Al Qargawi explained that Dubai Police achieved the accreditations after successfully reaching the fourth and highest level of evaluation by GIMI.

“This milestone signifies the institution's maturity in managing innovation, enabling the development of an ecosystem with tangible outputs and innovative projects aligned with strategic objectives,” he said.

Dubai Police has become the first police institution to receive this prestigious accreditation in Future Foresight maturity. Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al Nimer said that this accreditation showcases Dubai Police's adeptness in identifying and analysing emerging issues across various domains.

The comprehensive evaluation process highlighted the force's exceptional skill in monitoring change drivers, scenario planning and seamlessly integrating insights into strategic decision-making.

