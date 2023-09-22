Dubai Police Records 107 Accidents in 8 Months Due to Lane Violations: Urges Motorists to Prioritise Safety on Roads

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, highlighted that failure to adhere to mandatory traffic lanes resulted in 107 accidents over the past eight months.

These accidents led to the tragic loss of three lives, with 75 individuals sustaining varied injuries: two with severe injuries, 44 with moderate injuries, and 29 with minor ones.

Al Mazrouei further explained that 529,735 violations for not adhering to the mandatory traffic lanes were recorded by Dubai Police's smart traffic monitoring systems and radars. He pointed out that some drivers were observed making sudden lane changes, especially near intersections or exits on highways.

"These actions, captured by the smart systems spread across all the emirate's streets, can lead to severe traffic accidents," he warned.

Maj.Gen. Al Mazrouei further clarified that the amended executive regulations of the Traffic and Road Law state that light vehicles failing to stick to the mandatory lane are subject to a fine of AED 400.

He emphasised that a traffic lane becomes mandatory temporarily based on specific conditions, such as visibility constraints, traffic congestion, accidents, or while waiting for a right-of-way at intersections. Moreover, certain lanes might be reserved for specific types of vehicles, like lanes exclusively for buses and taxis.

Reiterating Dubai Police's commitment to road safety, Maj.Gen. Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of utilising smart systems and modern technologies to deter violations. He particularly emphasised vigilance around exits and intersections.

He concluded by urging drivers to always adhere to the mandatory traffic lanes to prevent grave accidents and avoid incurring penalties.

