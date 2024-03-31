Dubai Police's ‘Combat Begging’ Campaign reunites Juvenile with His Mother

In another remarkable achievement of the Dubai Police's ‘Combat Begging' campaign, a 14-year-old juvenile was reunited with his mother after his parents' divorce. The boy had left his father's home due to family disputes and resorted to begging near a mosque.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations in Dubai Police, disclosed that the department received information regarding a child who was observed begging near a mosque in the emirate. He continued, "Swift action was taken to approach and support the child, and his story was attentively heard. It became apparent that the child had resorted to begging as a result of intense family disputes stemming from the divorce and his father's remarriage, which compelled him to flee the house and take to the streets for assistance."

Brig. Al Shamsi highlighted the swift action taken by the task team at the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, who immediately contacted the child's family. He continued," After listening to the perspectives of each party, an agreement was reached for the child to reside with his mother, who will provide the best care and support for him, especially in light of his father's remarriage. This decision opens the door to a fresh beginning in the child's life, filled with hope and positive prospects."

Parental Responsibilities

Brig Al Shamsi appealed to parents to ensure their children's well-being and continuous support. He stressed the significance of resolving familial conflicts away from their presence, understanding the various stages of development and the accompanying challenges, and approaching them with wisdom and discretion. Moreover, he advised parents to guide their children while upholding solid educational principles and values.

Vigilance Against Begging

Brig. Al Shamsi urged community members to refrain from sympathizing with beggars or providing them with money. He emphasized the importance of not falling victim to beggars' schemes that aim to manipulate people's emotions. He further explained that these methods often involve fabricated stories and deceptive tactics commonly employed near mosque entrances, clinics, hospitals, markets, and streets.

Immediate Reporting

Moreover, Brig. Al Shamsi also advised against responding to beggars' pleas or interacting with them based on pity and encouraged reporting beggars immediately via the contact centre (901) or the "Police Eye" service on Dubai Police's smart App. Additionally, he urged reporting cyber beggars via the e-Crime platform (www.ecrime.ae).

He also indicated that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance, reminding the public that begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law concerning combating begging.

Brig. Al Shamsi reaffirmed the continued efforts of Dubai Police, in collaboration with their partners, to combat the issue of begging, which undermines the societal fabric and represents a deceptive form of fraud. He concluded by affirming that these efforts are part of the ‘Combat Begging' camping, which aims to preserve the cultural and civilized image of the community.

