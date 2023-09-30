Dubai Police’s Junior and Youth Water Biking Teams bag 60 medals in less than Year

DUBAI, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Junior and Youth Water Biking teams of Dubai Police have secured 60 gold, silver, and bronze medals since their formation nearly a year ago.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, commended the young athletes for their achievements in both local and international sports events, bolstering the reputation of Dubai Police in the sporting sector and emphasising the force's commitment to promoting a culture of sport as a way of life among all age groups.

Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, clarified that the junior team comprises six youngsters aged between 9 and 15. Meanwhile, the youth team has four members aged between 16 and 21.

"With the backing of the Ports Police Station and the Sports Affairs Department at the General Department for Community Happiness, the teams have clinched the top spots in several championships, including the International UAE Water Biking Championship, the International Kuwait Water Biking Championship, and the Global Poland Water Biking Championship," he said.

Al Suwaidi expressed gratitude to Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, for his continuous support to the teams.

