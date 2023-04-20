Dubai Police's ‘Positive Spirit’ brings Joy to orphans with special Iftar event

The Positive Spirit Initiative of Dubai Police recently hosted an engaging entertainment and Iftar gathering for orphans. In a collaborative effort with Children City-Dubai, Red Crescent Society in the UAE, and Beit Al Khair Society, the event was attended by Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness and President of the Positive Spirit Initiative Committee, and other senior officials.

Held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, the event included a visit to the Dubai Police Mobile Ramadan Cannon at the Festival City Mall, cultural competitions, a workshop on sign language, and gift distribution for children.

Brigadier Al Mansouri emphasised that the entertainment event for orphans is part of the Positive Spirit Initiative's efforts to promote values of giving, compassion, and social solidarity among various segments of society through community, sports, and awareness activities for Dubai residents. He also noted that all these events and programmes support Dubai Police's strategic objective to achieving highest levels of community happiness.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Al Saadi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness and Deputy President of the Positive Spirit Initiative Committee; Ahmed Al Khouri, Director of Public Parks and Entertainment Facilities Department in Children City; Mohammed Ahli, Director of Development and Control of Parks and Entertainment Facilities Department; Captain Awad Mubarak, and Fatima Buhjair, coordinators of the initiative, along with representatives from participating organisations, were also present.

Both Ahmed Al Khouri and Mohammed Ahli expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police General Command for their cooperation in implementing a diverse event that brought joy to the children's hearts, ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

