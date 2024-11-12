Dubai Police’s Smart Systems Detect ‘Hidden’ Traffic Violations

Dubai Police’s latest advancements in smart traffic systems are working to safeguard road users and monitor traffic violations, according to Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police. These advanced systems are capable of detecting infractions even in cases where drivers attempt to obscure their actions, such as using tinted front windows.

Al Mazrouei explained that Dubai Police is investing in these smart traffic technologies to uphold safety and security on the roads. The systems can detect various violations from within the vehicle, such as failure to wear a seatbelt, mobile phone use, and other distractions from driving.

Recently, Dubai’s advanced camera systems recorded several serious incidents of inattentive driving, which pose a risk to other road users. These include a woman seen driving while talking on two phones simultaneously, and another individual reading a newspaper while driving, obscuring their view of the road. In light of these incidents, Dubai Police released an awareness video as part of their ongoing traffic safety campaigns under the slogan #Safe_Road_for_All.

Major General Al Mazrouei warned of the severe consequences of distractions while driving, citing recent amendments under Decree No. 30 of 2023, which allow for a discretionary 30-day impoundment of vehicles when drivers are found distracted by phones or other activities.

The awareness video is part of Dubai Police’s efforts to enhance road safety awareness and reduce accidents, particularly serious ones. The campaigns aim to increase public understanding across all sectors, highlighting the importance of following speed limits, maintaining safe distances between vehicles, respecting pedestrian rights, and ensuring road safety compliance.

Through these initiatives, Dubai Police seeks to support its strategic vision for a safe city, prioritizing community well-being, reducing traffic incidents, and ensuring that all drivers comply with road laws to prevent accidents.

