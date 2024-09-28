Dubai Police Seize 11 Vehicles Involved in Chaos, Noise, and Disturbance

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, announced that traffic patrols had seized 11 vehicles whose drivers were involved in acts of chaos, disturbances, and noise, causing disruption and annoyance to residents in residential areas. These drivers created havoc on the streets, endangering their own lives and the lives of road users with their reckless driving and loud noises, thereby compromising the safety and tranquility of the roads.

He explained that the impounded vehicles would be held for varying periods in addition to the financial fines imposed in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law. He noted that previous warnings had been issued against such irresponsible behaviors, stressing that clear instructions had been given not to tolerate traffic violations, in order to maintain the civilized image of the city. However, a group of offenders persisted in committing these violations.

Major General Al Mazrouei added that according to the provisions of Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding vehicle impoundment, the fine for releasing an impounded vehicle amounts to AED 50,000.

The Director of the General Traffic Department also warned vehicle drivers against reckless and irresponsible driving on the roads, explaining that the law penalizes those whose actions endanger their own lives or the lives of others, or compromise their safety and security. He confirmed that violators would be stopped, their vehicles impounded, and referred to the judiciary to take legal action. Dubai Police officers will not hesitate to address such violations to ensure the safety of all road users.

Major General Al Mazrouei urged members of the public to report any negative behaviors via the "Police Eye" service on the Dubai Police smartphone app, or by calling the "We Are All Police" service at 901.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.