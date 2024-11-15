Dubai Police Seizes 23 Vehicles and 3 Motorbikes in Al Khawaneej for Noise Disturbance

In just 24 hours, Dubai Police's General Department of Traffic, in collaboration with Al Khawaneej Police Station and the General Department of Operations, seized 23 vehicles and three motorbikes whose drivers had made illegal modifications causing loud noises and disturbances in the Al Khawaneej area.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that the seizures were part of the traffic awareness campaigns launched under the slogan "A Safe Road for Everyone." He added that 24 traffic fines were issued against the violators.

"These campaigns aim to enhance road safety, increase awareness among road users from all segments of society, reduce accidents—especially severe ones—and promote a culture of traffic responsibility," he said.

Al Mazrouei explained that, according to Article 2 of Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, administrative impoundment is mandatory for vehicles that undergo modifications leading to increased speed or excessive noise during operation or driving. He added that the fine for releasing an impounded vehicle in such cases can reach up to AED 10,000.

He warned against equipping vehicles with technologies that increase engine speed, causing noise, disturbance, and danger to residents in residential areas. He also cautioned drivers against reckless and careless driving that could endanger their own lives, the lives of others, or public safety or cause damage to the roads.

Al Mazrouei urged the community to report negative behaviours through the "Police Eye" or "We Are All Police" services available on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling 901. He also encouraged the public to support the "A Safe Road for Everyone" campaign by promoting responsible driving and road safety.



