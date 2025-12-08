​Dubai Police Smash Global Crime Ring in Major Cross-Border Bust

Dubai Police, operating under the supervision of the UAE Ministry of Interior, have played a decisive role in dismantling a major transnational criminal syndicate known as the “Vraçarci” clan, or the Witchcrafters, following the arrest of its leader Marko Dordevic in Dubai. The achievement forms part of the multinational operation “Haris,” conducted in collaboration with Europol, the Serbian Ministry of Interior and the Spanish National Police.

European, Serbian and Spanish security reports commended Dubai Police for their central role in intelligence sharing and investigative support, noting the force’s advanced technical capabilities, rapid response and strict adherence to international policing standards. The operation, they stated, reinforces the UAE’s position as a key global partner in countering organised crime, money laundering and terrorism financing.

Dubai Police confirmed that Dordevic’s arrest was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Public Prosecution, based on a Red Notice issued by INTERPOL and in full compliance with UAE legal procedures.

Authorities explained that the move came after receiving intelligence linked to extensive international investigations into violent conflicts between the Kavac and Skaljari gangs in the Balkan region. Since 2014, these rivalries have resulted in a series of murders, arson attacks and bombings across several countries, leaving approximately 60 victims.

Serbian investigations into a crime committed on 16 October 2025 in Belgrade identified Dordevic as the leader of the Vraçarci faction affiliated with the Kavac clan. Subsequent coordination enabled authorities to trace his presence to Dubai, triggering an international cooperation process that culminated in his arrest — a breakthrough described as instrumental in dismantling the gang’s leadership structure.

As part of Operation “Haris,” Serbian authorities arrested 10 suspects and executed 22 raids in multiple regions, seizing encrypted devices, vehicles, luxury watches and approximately €300,000 in cash. In parallel, Spanish authorities detained two additional suspects during operations in Valencia and Barcelona.

Dubai Police’s successful apprehension of the gang leader, carried out in coordination with Europol, Eurojust and Serbian authorities, completed a critical component of the international investigation and ensured the availability of the required evidence for subsequent judicial proceedings.

The Dubai Police General Command affirmed that the success of Operation “Haris” underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening global security, upholding the rule of law and supporting international partners in disrupting cross-border criminal organisations — in line with the country’s broader vision of promoting stability and peace worldwide.

Security cooperation data with Spain indicates the execution of 26 intelligence exchanges between both sides, contributing to the tracking of international criminal networks and the arrest of 29 wanted individuals, in addition to four successful extradition operations. These results reflect the depth and effectiveness of the ongoing security partnership between Dubai Police and Spanish authorities.