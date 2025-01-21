Dubai Police tackles 500 money laundering cases over three years

Financial investigations worth more than AED4 billion conducted in collaboration with international law enforcement agencies in the last three years

Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri: Dubai Police’s success stems from strong collaboration at both national and international levels

Dubai Police has shared 1,733 financial crime-related dossiers with international partners over the last three years

Dubai Police has addressed 500 money laundering cases over the past three years (2022–2024), reinforcing its role as a key player in the UAE Ministry of Interior’s efforts to counter organised and transnational crime. In collaboration with international law enforcement agencies, these efforts have led to financial investigation totalling more than AED4 billion, including AED60 million in virtual assets.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, noted that these achievements reflect the UAE’s dedication to combating money laundering and enhancing international cooperation to tackle financial crimes.

“Guided by the directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the UAE continues to prioritise the development of global partnerships to ensure safer communities,” Al Marri said.

Strategic coordination and human resource development

Lieutenant General Al Marri said Dubai Police’s success stems from strong collaboration at both national and international levels.

“Through the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee, the force strategically coordinates with key partners to fight financial crimes. Our efforts encompass human resources development and specialised training for our officials such as the International Diploma in AML and Terrorist Financing, launched in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The programme has trained 116 professionals from relevant national organisations,” Al Marri revealed.

Intelligence sharing and global partnerships

Lt. Gen. Al Marri explained that Dubai Police has demonstrated exceptional commitment to intelligence sharing, exchanging 1,733 financial crime-related dossiers with international partners over the last three years.

“These exchanges have been facilitated through organisations such as INTERPOL, Europol, and regional and Gulf networks. Additionally, Dubai Police has signed numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global counterparts to bolster law enforcement cooperation,” Al Marri confirmed.

Innovative approaches and AI integration

His Excellency Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, highlighted the role of advanced technologies in enhancing investigative capabilities.

“Dubai Police leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and specialised task forces to uncover illicit activities, apprehend perpetrators, and work closely with international law enforcement to combat money laundering effectively,” Al Mansouri noted.

Unified operational framework

Meanwhile, Brigadier Hareb Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, attributed the impressive results to a unified operational framework.

“This comprehensive approach has facilitated the monitoring of criminal activity, leading to identifying and prosecuting offenders involved in transnational money laundering crimes,” he said.

Innovative strategies

Brigadier Al Shamsi further explained that Dubai Police employs innovative strategies to tackle different types of money laundering crimes, including self-laundering, third-party schemes, and the use of virtual assets. He said the department remains vigilant, working around the clock with strategic partners to protect economic security and minimise risks.

“Dubai Police’s achievements also reflect the efficiency of its collaborative efforts with private and public entities like the Dubai Public Prosecution, the UAE Central Bank, the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai, the Ministry of Economy, and local and federal customs. Together, they ensure an integrated response to all forms of financial crime, including money laundering,” Al Shamsi concluded.

