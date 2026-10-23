Dubai Police take down ‘unexpected deduction’ fraud gang after victims report mysterious bank transactions
Six suspects arrested after using a fake online shopping website to steal bank card details and siphon victims’ money into digital walletsEmirates247
3 min read
Share
The suspects had set up a fake online shopping website to capture victims’ bank card details, which they subsequently used to make unauthorised purchases and transfer money into digital wallets. Photo credit: Supplied
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: