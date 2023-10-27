Dubai Police Take Legal Action Against Reckless Motorcyclist for speeding at 280 km/, Seize Motorcycle

After a video on social media showed a young man recklessly riding his motorcycle at speeds of up to 280 km/h and performing dangerous stunts on one wheel, Dubai Police seized the motorcycle and took legal action against the motorist.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that the traffic patrols successfully identified and apprehended the motorcycle rider featured in the video.

“The individual was captured driving at high speeds, engaging in chaotic behaviours, and performing dangerous stunts, endangering his safety as well as that of other road users,” “Upon interrogation, the rider confessed to committing such acts on multiple occasions. Consequently, the motorcycle was confiscated, and legal measures were enforced against him,” Al Mazroui said.

He added that they enforced Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding the impoundment of vehicles, which applies a fine of 50,000(AED) for releasing the seized motorcycle.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police warned all motorcyclists against reckless and dangerous driving on the roads. He emphasised that the law punishes riders who endanger their own lives and the lives of others or cause harm to the road infrastructure.

“Offenders will be summoned, their motorcycles will be confiscated, and they will face legal actions,” he warned.

Al Mazroui reaffirmed the police's zero-tolerance approach towards violators, emphasising the importance of road safety.

Notably, he highlighted that over 80% of individuals engaging in such behaviours had been in severe accidents, resulting in fatalities or serious injuries.

Major General Saif Al Mazroui urged community members to report harmful incidents through the "Police Eye" service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the "We Are All Police" service at 901.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.