24 April 2024
Dubai Police to waive all traffic fines incurred by motorists on 16 April, 2024

Published
By E247

Government of Dubai Media Office – 24 April 2024: His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, announced that all traffic fines recorded on Tuesday, 16th April, during the period when the city experienced extreme weather conditions, will be waived.
The decision to waive the traffic violations reflects Dubai Police's commitment to the community and to ensuring their safety, especially during exceptional circumstances.

 

