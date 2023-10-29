Dubai Police Uncover 16 New Types of Synthetic Drugs in Two Years

Following meticulous laboratory research and analyses by experts from the Mirsad “Drug Observatory" of the Forensic Evidence Department, the Dubai Police have identified 16 new types of synthetic drugs between 2022 and 2023.

These discoveries were facilitated by precise tests and investigations on substances that contain toxins harmful to human health and mental well-being.

Major General Ahmad Bin Ghulaita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology in the Dubai Police reiterated the commitment of the Dubai Police, per the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief, to keep pace with all developments in the world of drugs.

He praised the "Drug Observatory" centre, which comprises a select group of toxicology experts proficient in analysing substances, studying their effects on human health, and understanding the societal harm they might cause.

Major General Bin Ghulaita also noted that Dubai Police boasts some of the highest-level experts in identifying synthetic drugs and other substances. Armed with state-of-the-art equipment, these experts can detect any tampering with chemical compositions in drugs in mere minutes, thwarting the attempts of drug traffickers and enforcing the law against them.

Concerning the nature of the 16 substances identified, Major General Bin Ghulaita revealed that they include "12 types of synthetic cannabinoids, two types of synthetic cathinones, and two derivatives of the drug known as LSD." He emphasised these substances' detrimental effects on users and the wider community.

On her part, First Expert Ibtisam Abdul Rahman Al Abdouli, Director of the Drug Observatory Center, shared that the toxicology experts at the Dubai Police possess advanced capabilities to prevent the spread of these synthetic drugs. They work diligently to identify any attempts by drug traffickers to manipulate the chemical compositions of these substances to circumvent existing federal laws.

Al Abdouli further emphasised that the experts closely monitor any changes in these compounds' chemical makeup, considering their dangerous side effects on human health, such as increased heart rate, hallucinations, seizures, and even death.

Al Abdouli further noted, "The challenge for the Drug Observatory experts doesn't stop at detecting raw drugs. We also identify the drug metabolite and evidence of drug consumption in biological samples. This is a distinction the Dubai Police takes pride in, as they detect the metabolites of synthetic drugs in biological samples, provide technical reports on them, and submit them to judicial authorities and public prosecutions."

Preparing Reports

Major Adnan Saleh Lanjawi, Head of the Forensic Chemistry Department, asserted that all these achievements wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support from the Dubai Police.

“This support was manifested in providing outstanding human resources and essential capabilities,” he said.

Lanjawi highlighted that the role of toxicology experts at the Dubai Police isn't limited to identifying new drugs. They also compile scientific study reports regarding these phenomena and submit them to the Supreme Drug Committee with the intent of incorporating these substances into legal schedules and banning them.

Teamwork and Experience Sharing

Major General Ahmad Bin Ghulaita emphasised that the Dubai Police is immensely dedicated to supporting all corresponding entities involved in detecting drugs and their compounds nationally.

“This support includes exchanging expertise, sharing information, and providing practical training in any specialised field. All these efforts align with the strategic objective of crime detection and combating anti-narcotics,” he concluded

