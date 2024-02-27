Dubai Police Unveil World Police Summit 2024 Agenda

The Dubai Police has unveiled the agenda and themes for the third edition of the World Police Summit, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 5 to 7, in partnership with Emirates Airlines; the summit’s official carrier.

This announcement was made during a press conference held by Dubai Police at the SO/ Uptown Dubai hotel, attended by Major General Dr Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Police Summit; Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Al Mualla, Director General of Excellence and Pioneering and Head of the Executive Office for the World Police Summit; Major General Dr. Muhammad Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs; and Mr Jean Philippe Cosse, Senior Vice President of DMG Events.

