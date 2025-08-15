Dubai Police Unveils High-Performance Audi RS7 in Luxury Patrol Fleet Upgrade

Dubai Police has added the new Audi RS7 Performance to its renowned fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing security and safety, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and continually upgrading its world-class tourist patrol fleet in collaboration with strategic partners.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future, led by His Excellency Major General Eid Muhammad Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, alongside Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue. They were joined by representatives from Al Nabooda Automobiles, including Jan Scheidgen, General Manager of Audi – Al Nabooda Automobiles, as well as members from both organisations.

During the event, Major General Thani was given a detailed briefing on the exceptional capabilities of the new Audi RS7 Performance. Delivering an impressive 630 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. With its striking design and advanced technology, the RS7 promises to turn heads on Dubai’s roads while offering an extraordinary driving experience.

Major General Thani praised the strong partnership with Al Nabooda Automobiles, one of the UAE’s leading automotive companies. He emphasised that integrating high-performance sports cars into Dubai Police’s luxury fleet supports the force’s goal of strengthening the police presence in key tourist destinations, while ensuring that all Dubai Police vehicles remain state-of-the-art.

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, expressed pride in the collaboration, stating: “Our partnership with Dubai Police, particularly the Tourism Police Department, is built on ambition and mutual trust. With the addition of the Audi RS7 to the fleet, we are proud to support a vision that prioritises high performance and excellence. Together, we are redefining what is possible in mobility and public engagement.”

He added that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment between Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, and Dubai Police to bolster Dubai’s global reputation for leadership, luxury, and continuous innovation.