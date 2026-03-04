Dubai Police: Up to one year jail for illegal fireworks trading

Emirates 24/7 –Dubai Police warns against the use, possession, or trading of fireworks and firecrackers, due to the serious risk they pose to the safety of lives and property and the disturbance they cause within the community.

Violators will be held legally accountable.

Members of the public are urged to report any cases of possession, use, or trading by contacting the 901 Call Centre.

Penalty for trading without a licence:

Up to 1 year imprisonment and a fine of up to AED 100,000.