Dubai Police urge caution during unstable weather

Dubai Police are reminding motorists to exercise caution and to follow the rules during rainy and unstable weather conditions.

In a statement, the authority has stressed the importance of reducing speed, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding distractions and not taking pictures or using the phone while driving.

Motorists are also advised to stay clear of valleys and areas prone to flooding.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic, warned of strict action against reckless drivers and those who indulge in stunts or pose a risk to other road users.

"Offenders who pose a risk to road users would be arrested, their vehicles impounded and referred to judicial authorities for further legal action," he explained.

More wet weather has been forecast for parts of the UAE this week, with the peak of the stormy conditions expected from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.