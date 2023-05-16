Dubai Police Warn Against Sharing Daily Life Details on Social Media

Dubai Police have warned against sharing details of daily life on social media platforms, continuing their efforts to raise awareness and caution about these behaviors. After investigating a number of theft cases, it was found that the victims inadvertently contributed to the occurrence of these crimes by broadcasting their daily details on social media.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, stated that sharing daily life details has become a normal practice for millions of people around the world. These pieces of information are followed by millions of individuals, including specialized gangs that target celebrities who showcase their wealth, expensive cars, precious jewelry, and luxurious lifestyles. It is undeniable that these gangs may connect within the followers' community to gather more information, making the occurrence of crimes inevitable and effortless.

He explained that sharing celebrities' travel plans and journeys away from their residences is a golden opportunity for these gangs. By gathering simple information, they become aware that the residence is vacant, prompting them to carry out thefts. This has been confirmed in some theft cases, where the culprits admitted that they had planned the theft simply because they were followers of the victims on their official social media pages.

Brigadier Al Jallaf pointed out that some social media influencers conduct live broadcasts to share moments with their followers and indicate their current location. This attracts individuals who may monitor them without much effort. Additionally, the presence of certain people around these celebrities may facilitate the occurrence of crimes due to animosity or other reasons.

He called on members of the community not to casually share images of airline tickets, as they contain personal and confidential information. He also urged caution when announcing their absence from the country for a specific period, as it gives potential criminals an opportunity to target their homes.

In another context, Brigadier Al Jallaf emphasized that not everything appearing on celebrities' social media pages is true. There may be exaggeration in housing prices or the promotion of counterfeit goods as genuine to attract a larger number of followers, especially as this trend has turned into an obsession."

