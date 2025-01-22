Dubai Prepares for a World-Class Tactical Showcase Involving 114 Teams from 48 Nations

The stage is set for the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, the most extensive and ambitious instalment since its inception as a global event in 2019.

Hosted by Dubai Police, this tactical spectacle will bring together 114 elite teams from 48 countries to compete in a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and stamina. Scheduled to commence on 1 February 2025, the event will take place at the Al Ruwayyah Training City, a hub for cutting-edge tactical training.

This year’s challenge marks a significant milestone, welcoming teams from eight countries participating for the first time, alongside five women’s teams and six debut entries from police colleges and academies.

With total prize money of $260,000, the event promises fierce competition and daily live broadcasts via Dubai Sports TV, Emarat TV, and the challenge’s official social media platforms. International media delegations will amplify the event’s reach, ensuring it remains a global highlight.

The announcement came during a press conference at the Dubai Police Officers Club, attended by distinguished officials, including Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations; Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee; and other senior officers.

A Global Legacy in Tactical Excellence

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi reflected on the challenge’s extraordinary evolution. Since 2018, when H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, directed its transformation into a global platform, the UAE SWAT Challenge has grown exponentially under the leadership of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Participation has surged year after year, with 73 teams competing in 2024, 55 teams in 2023, and 34 teams in 2022. The inaugural global edition in 2019 saw 61 teams, making this year’s 114 teams a record-breaking achievement.

“The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 has become the largest event of its kind, drawing tactical units from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas,” said Major General Al Ghaithi. “Its growing global reputation reflects Dubai’s excellence in hosting world-class events.”

Geared Up for Action

Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, affirmed the event’s readiness. “We have mobilised all resources to ensure the challenge reflects Dubai’s reputation for unparalleled excellence in hosting international police and sports events. Participating teams have already begun pre-event preparations at Al Ruwayyah Training City,” he said.

Five Challenges, One Ultimate Goal

The competition will test participants across five demanding events:

• Tactical Challenge

• Assault Challenge

• Officer Rescue Competition

• Tower Challenge

• Obstacle Course Challenge

Each challenge requires exceptional tactical prowess, physical endurance, and teamwork. Points will be awarded daily, with the top three teams celebrated each evening. The grand finale will honour the overall champions who earn the highest cumulative scores.

“This challenge enhances competitiveness and fosters global knowledge-sharing,” Brigadier Al Ketbi added. “It’s a unique opportunity for teams to showcase their readiness and learn from the best practices in rapid response operations.”

Judging by Experts

The event’s 33 judges, specialists in tactical operations and police activities, bring a wealth of experience from both national and international competitions. According to Major Jamal Al Zaabi, Head of the Technical Committee, these judges have undergone rigorous training and are already familiarising teams with the rules and scoring systems during preliminary sessions at the venue.

A Comprehensive Media Strategy

Colonel Saud Al Rumaithi, Deputy Director of Community Happiness, outlined an extensive media plan to complement the event’s scale. The strategy includes a dedicated media centre at the venue for over 70 journalists, complete with high-speed internet, visual content, a podcast studio, and real-time result displays.

Live broadcasts will be available on Dubai Sports TV, Emirates TV, YouTube, TikTok, Shahid, MBC Action, SSC Sport, and other platforms. Local and international news outlets will receive daily updates in both Arabic and English, along with high-quality visuals.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.