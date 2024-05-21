Dubai Press Club announces key partners of 22nd edition of the Arab Media Forum

The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), today announced the key partners of the 22nd edition of the event, which is being hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 27-29 May. Leading national companies and UAE-based businesses extending their support to the event this year include ENOC Group as the Energy Partner, Dubai Chambers as the Main Partner, and Emirates NBD as the Banking Partner, besides Emirates Integrated Telecom Company (du) as the Telecommunications Partner.



This year’s event will bring together more than 3,000 thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape.



Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), conveyed her sincere appreciation to all the partners of the 22nd edition of the Arab Media Forum. The significant support provided by these national institutions for the region’s largest media gathering highlights their strong belief in the critical role of media in empowering communities, fostering sustainable development, and addressing prevailing societal challenges, she said.



Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid said that the media industry is going through radical changes that calls for strengthening dialogue among all stakeholders to find optimal solutions that could help address the challenges thrown up by such changes.



Maryam Al Mulla, Head of Partnerships and Media Relations at the Dubai Press Club, said the partnership agreements are a testament to Dubai’s commitment to support Arab media at a global level while promoting all their endeavours to foster a constructive industry-wide dialogue that would ensure the success of AMF 2024.



For their part, the Forum's partners highlighted the importance of collaboration in realising the objectives of the AMF, which serves as a key platform for shaping the future of Arab media, facilitating the exchange of ideas and insights on diverse aspects of the media and the challenges facing media institutions across the region.



Main partner

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said: “The Arab Media Forum plays an important role in the development of the region’s media landscape. This prestigious event brings together prominent media professionals, journalists, and leaders of distinguished media institutions to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and explore opportunities for innovation and creativity in journalism and content creation.



“The forum creates a platform for constructive dialogue and impactful initiatives that will help shape the future of the media landscape in the Arab world. Our partnership with the Forum complements the Chambers’ ongoing efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub and catalyst for innovation in all sectors.”



His Excellency added: “As the Main Partner of the Arab Media Forum, Dubai Chambers is committed to enhancing the media sector’s role in the emirate’s sustainable development, ensuring the sector can successfully adapt in an ever-changing world to contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and further strengthening professional standards in the field in line with global best practices.”



Energy partner

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "We are honoured to once again collaborate with the Dubai Press Club as an Energy Partner for the 22nd session of the Arab Media Forum.



“This event reaffirms the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in recognising the vital role of constructive media in the development of societies and individuals. It also highlights our country’s commitment to nurturing media talent and fostering a culture of creative thought and constructive debate, while advancing the media landscape in the region through meaningful dialogues and panel discussions,” he added.



“The Arab Media Forum serves as an all-encompassing platform that brings together industry leaders from the region and the world. It plays a crucial role in generating innovative visions, ideas, and initiatives that will have a profound impact on the growth and enhancement of the sector in the Arab world and beyond,” HE Al Falasi said.



“Our participation in the Arab Media Forum today underscores ENOC Group's dedication to supporting all segments of society, including the media sector. We recognise its significant contribution to nation-building, acting as a vital link between individuals, communities, and decision-makers.”



Banking Partner

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is proud to sponsor the 2024 Arab Media Forum as Banking Partner, an event that has emerged as an extensive platform for knowledge sharing in the Arab media community. Media is an integral part of society that informs, educates, and shapes perspectives. We are pleased to support the 22nd edition of this event, which provides a vital networking platform for all members of the media to analyse important political, social, economic, technological, and cultural aspects that influence the region.



“As a leading bank in the region and, more importantly, a homegrown financial institution, we fully support the media and engage actively in the sector’s growth and development.”



Telecommunications Partner

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Integrated Telecom Company (du), said that the Arab Media Forum has evolved into a global platform for thought leaders, media and political decision-makers, writers, and intellectuals from across the region and the globe providing them an opportunity to share their ideas and visions and ultimately devise timely strategies for bolstering the media's role in crafting a brighter future for humanity.



Al Hassawi said: “Today, the world faces myriad challenges across various spheres and the swift transformations afoot in the media sector make it imperative to remain innovative and draw up futuristic strategies on the go. These innovations are vital to surmount potential hurdles and keep up with the profound technological changes redefining the sector.”



The largest gathering of Arab media stakeholders, the 22nd edition of AMF will feature a series of discussions focused on analysing the key economic, social, technological, and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region.



Day 1 of AMF on 27 May will feature the second Arab Youth Media Forum dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region. Day 2 of the event features the prestigious 23rd Arab Media Award, which will honour outstanding achievements in the regional media industry. The forum will also host the Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony, on Day 3, that will recognise the contributions of digital influencers in nine categories.



Since its launch over two decades ago, the Arab Media Forum has been one of the premier events in the Dubai Press Club’s annual calendar and has emerged as the most comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing in the Arab media community. The annual event has steadily evolved in scope and reach to encompass a broad international outlook.

