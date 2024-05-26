Dubai Press Club announces various side activities to be held on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2024

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today unveiled an extensive programme of activities to be held on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2024, being held from 27-29 May 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



The Arab Media Summit serves as the umbrella for key events and initiatives organised by the Dubai Press Club focused on knowledge exchange and dialogue in the media industry, including the 22nd Arab Media Forum, the second Arab Youth Media Forum, the 23rd Arab Media Award and the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award.



This year’s AMF will bring together more than 4,000 thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape.

The Arab Youth Media Forum will also feature the participation of prominent figures, inspiring Arab personalities in various fields, successful young content creators and digital storytellers and global media industry leaders who will discuss the role of youth in shaping the future of the sector.



Book Signings

As part of the Dubai Press Club's commitment to recognising authors who have made significant contributions to the Arab world through their influential works, the Arab Media Summit 2024 will feature the participation of three esteemed creative writers. These renowned authors will be present to sign their latest works, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the minds behind some of the most impactful literature in the region. This event highlights DPC's dedication to celebrating literary excellence and promoting cultural enrichment within the Arab community.



AI Activations

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, will add an innovative dimension to the Summit. Aligning with the event’s theme and its goal of highlighting new trends and technologies, Brand Dubai will organise five activations that will allow guests to experience the power of artificial intelligence firsthand and immerse themselves in the technologies of tomorrow. The activations range from AI-driven art creation and interactive encounters with historical figures, to immersive literary experiences, AI photo studio and dynamic AI-enabled acoustic experience, showcasing the latest advancements in technology and creativity.



‘Proudly from Dubai’

The Arab Media Summit 2024 will also serve as a platform to spotlight entrepreneurial success stories in Dubai. Taking center stage will be 10 homegrown F&B outlets from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network who will be showcasing their best-selling dishes, desserts, and popular coffee blends and providing a delightful culinary experience for all guests.



Launched by Brand Dubai, ‘Proudly from Dubai’ aims to share the success stories of innovative businesses initiated in Dubai. In addition to providing a platform for members to showcase their exceptional culinary creations and raise visibility, this initiative celebrates Dubai's vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.



Masterclasses

The second Arab Youth Media Forum will feature 8 masterclasses held in collaboration with leading global digital platforms. Offering young media professionals a valuable opportunity to hone their professional skills, the masterclasses seek to impart the expertise and knowledge that emerging professionals need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The masterclasses will be delivered by leading global media companies including Meta, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, SnapChat, Dolby and VFX Mojo.



Media Initiatives

The 22nd Arab Media Forum will also see the launch of several new media initiatives on the sidelines aimed at serving youth at both Arab and local levels. These include specialised reports on new media trends and a new programme dedicated to a creative sector in the industry.

The initiatives are aimed at fostering creativity among media professionals and driving excellence in the field. They will be added to the significant initiatives launched by DPC over the past two decades, including the Arab Media Forum, the Emirati Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, among others.



MoU signing

Underlining its role as a platform dedicated to fostering cooperation and forging partnerships to accelerate media development in the region, AMF 2024 will feature the signing of cooperation agreements. The agreements will have a particular focus on developing the capabilities of media professionals, especially youth, and exploring new avenues for the exchange of ideas and experiences in the industry.









