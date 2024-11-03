Dubai Press Club launches ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today launched the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, a media training initiative aimed at equipping emerging talent and content creators with advanced skills to create impactful digital content.

The programme consists of multiple phases, each providing specialised media training in fields such as economy, culture, sports, and society. Each phase of the programme will concentrate on essential aspects of creating targeted content and effectively delivering tailored messages to specific audiences.

The ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ offers a unique opportunity for individuals looking to enhance their media skills and join a community of professionals driving the digital transformation of the media industry. Through hands-on training aimed at building both creative and technical expertise, participants will gain the diverse skills needed to create impactful content that keeps pace with rapid changes in the digital media landscape.

Economic Content Creators Programme

As part of the initial phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, DPC will launch the ‘Economic Content Creators Programme’ in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and leading financial media organisations. This phase of the programme will provide emerging media talent with training to enhance economic literacy within the fast-evolving digital landscape, equipping them with the latest trends in economic reporting.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, stated that the UAE has prioritised the establishment of a robust legislative and regulatory framework for the media industry in line with global best practices, and has developed specialised zones for the sector with advanced infrastructure and technology. This commitment reflects the country's belief in the industry’s significance in furthering its transition to a new economic model based on technology, knowledge and innovation. The sector also contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy, particularly given that the UAE is now recognised as a global hub for major regional and international media houses.

He added: “The collaboration with Dubai Press Club aligns with the Ministry of Economy's vision on the importance of continued dialogue and building fruitful partnerships with media and press institutions in the country. They are our partners in effectively highlighting the UAE’s business environment and investment opportunities, as well as bringing the world’s attention to the economic transformation and developments taking place in the country.”

His Excellency Bin Touq further said that the ‘Economic Content Creators Programme’ enhances the competitiveness of business media by providing an advanced platform for training content creators and journalists and familiarising them with the best experiences and practices in this field, enabling them to analyse economic events more thoroughly.”

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said that the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ reflects Dubai's commitment to enhancing the development of the region’s media and strengthening the skillsets of emerging media talent and content creators to deliver high-quality digital content across various fields. Launched in partnership with prominent local and global media organisations and academic institutions, this initiative leverages diverse expertise to drive innovation in content creation.

Al Marri expressed her appreciation for the partnership between DPC and the UAE Ministry of Economy for the launch of the first phase of the programme. “The 'Economic Content Creators Programme' aligns with the fast-paced advancements in the media industry, providing participants with innovative tools to effectively engage audiences across the Arab world,” Her Excellency said.

She also conveyed her appreciation to all organisations in this pioneering training initiative, highlighting DPC's commitment to fostering the content creation skills of emerging media talent both locally and regionally.

Partners in the programme include CNBC Arabia, Dubai Media, blinx, Murdoch University, American University in Dubai, Edraak Media Academy, Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting, and Argaam.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of Dubai Press Club, said that the programme's first phase will launch in December, beginning with the ‘Economic Content Creators Programme’. “The programme addresses the challenges that specialised content creators encounter in key sectors across the Arab world. Developed in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy, the programme is tailored for emerging media talent and content creators specialising in economy and seeks to equip them to produce high-quality content that incorporates the latest technological innovations in the industry.”

Comprehensive Training

The ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ offers comprehensive training that covers the essential aspects of content creation, empowering participants with a diverse set of skills to enhance their professional media abilities. The core areas of focus in the programme include developing storytelling and creative writing skills, where participants learn to build engaging narratives that captivate audiences and encourage interaction and engagement.

In the area of audience engagement on digital platforms, participants will learn strategies for designing content that effectively engages audiences across various platforms, in addition to understanding methods for measuring impact and analysing the target audience.

The programme also covers multimedia design and production skills, equipping participants to work with video, audio, and visual design techniques, and teaching them how to integrate these elements to enhance the power of the message being delivered. Participants will also be trained in the creative use of infographics to clarify information and improve content quality.

Within the focus area of creative content production, the programme empowers content creators to develop innovative content that resonates with audiences and achieves the desired impact.

The programme will also provide training in research and analysis techniques, enabling participants to gain skills in different research strategies and use multiple sources for gathering information, which enhances the credibility and quality of their content.

The ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ aims to develop a new generation of content creators equipped to navigate future challenges in the media industry. With the growing demand for high-quality digital content, the programme enhances participants' ability to adapt to technological developments, work across multiple platforms, and create content that aligns with the diverse expectations of audiences.

Furthermore, the programme encourages collaboration between local and international content creators, enabling participants to benefit from diverse experiences, exchange ideas, and foster creativity on a broader scale, thus strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for media innovation.

Registration

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Specialist, Media Talent Development at Dubai Press Club, said that registration for the ‘Economic Content Creators Programme’ is now open.

She added that applicants should be between 20 and 45 years old, proficient in both Arabic and English, have basic knowledge of digital platforms, and commit to adhering to the training schedule and attending the training workshops in-person.

UAE citizens and residents can apply for the first phase of the programme on the following link:https://dpc.org.ae.

