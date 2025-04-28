Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Summit 2025

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced that registration to attend the Arab Media Summit 2025 is now open. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit will run from 26 to 28 May 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, serving as a key platform for shaping the future of media in the region.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “Pre-registration is mandatory for those interested in attending the Arab Media Summit 2025, which annually attracts thousands of media professionals from across the region and the world. Registration will be open from 28 April and is scheduled to close on 25 May.”

She noted that participants can complete their registration through DPC’s official website www.dpc.org.ae.

Al Mulla added that preparations for the event are in their final stages, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and under the supervision of Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Summit’s Organising Committee.

The three-day event will feature the third Arab Youth Media Forum on 26 May, followed by the 23rd edition of the Arab Media Forum on 27 and 28 May, along with the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit. The Summit will also feature award ceremonies to honour the winners of the Arab Media Award, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, and the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award.

Ruqaya Al Jaberi, Member of the Summit’s Organising Committee, said that the pre-registration mechanism is part of the Organising Committee’s efforts to ensure the successful organisation of the event and deliver an exceptional experience to all attendees. She urged those wishing to attend to register early, noting that no exceptions will be made once the registration closes.

Over the years, events held under the umbrella of the Summit have attracted prominent political figures, senior media executives, thought leaders, editors in chief, writers, content creators, and influencers from across the region, providing a dynamic platform to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of Arab media.

