Dubai Press Club partners with IMI Group

IMI, a leading global media group headquartered in the UAE, has announced its participation as a Strategic Media Partner in the Arab Media Summit 2025, to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The event, organised by the Dubai Press Club, will take place from 26 to 28 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The partnership reflects IMI’s commitment to supporting the development of the media sector and shaping its future. As part of its participation, IMI will host a series of expert-led sessions and workshops at the Summit venue, delivered by professionals from IMI Media Academy – IMI’s = dedicated training and talent development arm – in collaboration with Dubai Press Club. The sessions aim to equip the next generation of media professionals across the region with skills aligned with the rapidly evolving digital media ecosystem.

The workshops will offer participants valuable, newsroom-tested insights and highlight global best practices drawn from IMI’s international media network. Topics will include harnessing artificial intelligence for compelling visual storytelling, mastering news editing during peak hours, and other emerging trends and future-focused discussions.

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Summit’s Organising Committee, said: “The Arab Media Summit serves as a vital platform for shaping the future of the media sector through collaboration, innovation, and dialogue among leading voices in Arab media. Our partnership with IMI and its Media Academy supports our goal to empower the next generation of content creators with the tools, insights and skills to elevate their impact and drive progress across the Arab media landscape.”

Rani Raad, CEO of IMI and President and Operating Partner of Redbird IMI, said: “We are proud to join this important gathering hosted by the Dubai Press Club. As a Strategic Media Partner, IMI is committed to shaping the future of our industry amid the rapid rise of AI and emerging technologies. Through dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and specialised workshops by the IMI Media Academy, we aim to empower talent and help professionals navigate this critical moment of transformation.”

IMI’s workshops at the Summit will be led by prominent media professionals from across its portfolio, including Sky News Arabia, The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN Business Arabic. These sessions will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the tools, strategies and insights employed by leading journalists and content creators.

Participating trainers include Abdallah Abudyak, Head of Development at Sky News Arabia; Fatima Al Mahmoud, Social Media Content Journalist at The National; Enas Refaei, Assistant Editor-in-Chief at The National; Chantal Saliba, News Presenter and Anchor at Sky News Arabia; Lenah Hassaballah, Editor at CNN Business Arabic; Faisal bin Huraiz, Director of IMI Media Academy; Firas Al Ali, Head of Programmes and Podcasts at Al-Ain News; Ahmed Qassem, Presenter and Reporter at Sky News Arabia; and Doaa Farid, Podcast Editor at The National. Together, they will offer deep insights into newsroom practices, content innovation, and emerging storytelling formats.

The Arab Media Summit 2025 is expected to attract over 6,000 participants, including senior government officials, media executives, thought leaders, and influential content creators from across the Arab region and beyond.

IMI is a leading privately-owned global media group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, operating in 15 countries worldwide. Its portfolio includes premier media brands such as Sky News Arabia – a joint venture with Sky UK – The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN Business Arabic; along with a minority stake in Euronews.

