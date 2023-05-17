Dubai Press Club partners with in5 and Podeo to roll out initiative aimed at developing podcasting talent in the UAE

Second edition of the ‘in5 x Podeo Podcasting Program and Competition’ provides a platform for budding podcasters to showcase their talent

Majed Al Suwaidi: The initiative is part of the TECOM Group’s strategy to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading hub for digital media

Maitha Buhumaid: Dubai Press Club is keen to partner with industry stakeholders to undertake initiatives to develop a vibrant podcasting community in the region

Workshops featured in the Program offer participants the opportunity to learn advanced podcasting skills and techniques

First of five weekly workshops in the programme held on 28 April

Programme will culminate in a podcasting competition to be held on 27 May

Dubai Press Club has partnered with in5, the TECOM Group’s enabling platform for entrepreneurs and startups, and Podeo, the Arab world's largest podcasting platform, to organise the second edition of the ‘in5 x Podeo Podcasting Program & Competition’.

The initiative features a series of workshops and a competition aimed at providing a platform for budding podcasters from across the UAE to develop their skills, showcase their talent and match their skills with some of the best emerging content creators in the UAE.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City, part of TECOM Group, said: “Dubai’s continued growth and development as a focal point for media industry development will be driven by the innovation, energy and capabilities of its creative talent. Initiatives like the ‘in5 x Podeo Podcasting Program & Competition’ are part of the TECOM Group’s strategy to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading digital media and content production hub in the Arab world.”

“Harnessing local media talent through targeted initiatives in partnership with leading media organisations represents one of our highest priorities. The in5 x Podeo Podcasting Program & Competition is one of a series of initiatives through which we seek to nurture promising content creators. Through further initiatives like these, we will continue to provide exciting opportunities for media talent in the UAE and the wider region to develop their abilities,” he added.

All participants in the ‘in5 x Podeo Podcasting Program & Competition’ will attend five workshops conducted by Podeo that offer them the opportunity to master the advanced skills and techniques needed to create compelling podcasts. The first of the weekly workshops featured in the programme was held on 28 April. The workshops will culminate in a podcasting competition to be held on 27 May.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club said: “We are keen to partner with industry stakeholders to undertake initiatives to develop a vibrant and dynamic podcasting community in the UAE and the region. Consistent with Dubai’s ethos of development, we believe that partnerships between the public and private sectors are vital to develop the talent pool and ecosystem needed for this emerging sector to grow and thrive. The creativity and skills displayed by the participants in the ‘in5 x Podeo Podcasting Programme & Competition’ will serve as a benchmark for emerging content creators in the region and the outcomes of the initiative will inspire the regional community of podcasters to strive for greater excellence and innovation.”

Stefano Fallaha, Founder and CEO of Podeo, said: “Participants in the initiatives will learn to harness their creativity and storytelling abilities and hone their technical capabilities to create exceptional podcasts. The workshops will provide extensive practical and hands-on training in every aspect of the podcasting process including generating content ideas, planning, production and publishing.”

Fallaha added that the three winners of the competition held at the end of the workshops will be offered the opportunity to publish one season of their winning podcasts on Podeo, which will provide hosting, editing and distribution support. The winners will also be given a six-month membership at in5 that includes access to networking events, subsidised rates to use its design, technology and media facilities, mentorship, advisory and other services.

Established by TECOM Group in 2013, in5 is an enabling platform for entrepreneurs and startups. in5’s incubation programme offers startups five key benefits: simplified business setup, creative co-working spaces and specialised facilities, mentorship, workshops and networking events, as well as access to potential investors.

