Dubai Press Club revives award for media students launched by Mohammed bin Rashid in 2001

‘Ibda’a – The Arab Youth Media Award’ announced at the Arab Youth Media Forum

Ahmed bin Mohammed: Inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, we aim to empower young Arabs to become significant contributors to the development of the region’s media landscape

Mona Al Marri: Right from its establishment, Dubai Press Club has sought to support the development of the youth, who represent a vital pillar of the media sector

‘Ibda’a – The Arab Youth Media Award’ will showcase excellence among Arab media students from universities and media schools in the region and across the world

Award will feature seven categories including photography, podcasting, short video, e-sports, animation, graphics, and journalism

Dubai Press Club today announced the launch of ‘Ibda’a – The Arab Youth Media Award’. The award revives a student media award named Ibda’a Media Student Awards originally introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2001 to identify, recognise and nurture young media talent.

Speaking at the launch of the award, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has shown great confidence in the capabilities of the youth, who he firmly believed are key to the progress of the nation and the region. Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership has played a vital role in empowering the youth to lead the development process in Dubai and the UAE and drive excellence in various sectors, he added.

Sheikh Ahmed also noted that numerous international initiatives launched by Sheikh Mohammed have sought to extend the progress achieved by the UAE across the Arab region. These initiatives have significantly inspired the youth to consistently meet the high expectations placed on them, further contributing to the Arab world’s growth. The new initiative underscores His Highness’s dedication to creating a platform that fosters exceptional skills and creativity among media students.

The award, which will be aligned with current advancements in the media industry, seeks to encourage Arab media students, both in the region and across the world, to achieve the highest levels of excellence in their media studies. The ultimate objective is to foster the development of a new generation of creative professionals who can significantly enhance the media landscape in the Arab world.

“Inspired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision, we aim to empower young Arabs to become significant contributors to the development of the region’s media landscape. Our commitment lies in forging strong partnerships with those who share our belief in the boundless potential of youth. We are confident that their energy and creativity will lead to a brighter future. Our initiative forms part of a comprehensive strategy, beginning with academic preparation and extending to collaborations with major media institutions that can provide training and opportunities,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), said the launch of the award aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance the participation of the youth in the development of the media sector both locally and across the Arab world.

Her Excellency said: “Right from its establishment in 1999, Dubai Press Club has sought to support the development of the youth, who represent a vital pillar of the media sector. Over the past 20 years, we have organised numerous initiatives, programmes, workshops, and training sessions that have engaged hundreds of emerging and aspiring media professionals. Last year, we launched the Arab Youth Media Forum, a milestone event that brought young Arab journalists to Dubai to learn from unique success stories and exceptional experiences in the industry. Today, with the revival of the Ibda’a Award, we reaffirm our commitment to discovering and nurturing creative talent that can shape a bright new future for media.”

The announcement was made during the welcome note of Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of DPC, at the second edition of the Arab Youth Media Forum, held today (Monday) as part of the Arab Media Summit 2024. Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Arab Youth Media Forum was attended by over 1,000 young media professionals.

Ibda’a – The Arab Youth Media Award will serve as a platform for showcasing talent and excellence among Arab media students from universities and media schools in the region and across the world. Featuring seven categories including photography, podcasting, short video, e-sports, animation, graphics, and journalism, the award aims to identify and nurture emerging media talent, with a focus on new media platforms that have emerged with rapid technological advancements.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid said that more details about the award, including its categories, submission requirements, evaluation criteria and prizes will be announced in the next few weeks.

