Dubai Press Club to honour winners of the 24th Arab Media Award on 27 May

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Press Club (DPC), on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award (AMA), will host the award ceremony to honour winners of the 24th edition of the region’s most prestigious media accolade on 27 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Scheduled for the second day of the Arab Media Summit and held in conjunction with the start of the opening of the Arab Media Forum, the ceremony will bring together prominent media leaders, journalists, editors-in-chief from local and regional media outlets, in addition to media professionals from across the Arab region.

Earlier this month, the Board of Directors of the Arab Media Award, chaired by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Award, convened to finalise the winners of the 24th edition. The selection was made by a judging panel following a rigorous set of criteria to ensure the highest standards of excellence.

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri highlighted that the 24th edition of the Arab Media Award underscores the UAE’s pivotal role in enhancing regional media standards. She underscored the importance of recognising outstanding Arab media professionals whose contributions help promote development goals and enhance public awareness. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Award also reflects the DPC’s dedication to fostering excellence and innovation amid a rapidly changing media landscape.

Her Excellency highlighted that the award ceremony serves as a platform to honour Arab media professionals whose impactful work has reinforced the sector’s role in driving development and fostering informed public discourse. She commended their accomplishments and voiced confidence in Arab media’s capacity, especially through its energetic young leaders, to drive positive transformation and support the region’s advancement.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary General of the Arab Media Award, said that the award celebrates exceptional Arab media talent and content that blends strong journalistic values with awareness of current developments. She affirmed that the latest edition continues to reflect the award’s dedication to impartial evaluation and solidifies its reputation as the Arab world’s leading media accolade.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of Dubai Press Club, said that the award remains a key platform recognising media creativity and excellence across the Arab world. She noted that it reflects the evolving media landscape and inspires professionals to innovate. She also stressed the club’s commitment to keeping the award’s standards aligned with the fast-changing media scene, supporting responsible journalism.

Jasim Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Media Award, highlighted that the award constantly strives to stay relevant to the fast-evolving media landscape. The 24th edition enhances evaluation accuracy by involving top Arab academics, experts, and media professionals to uphold fairness and credibility. He emphasised that the award recognises excellence while promoting creativity and media responsibility, showcasing work that elevates Arab media’s global reputation.

The Arab Media Award comprises three categories: Journalism, Digital Media, and TV. The Journalism category includes awards for Political Journalism, Investigative Reporting, and Economic Journalism. The TV category includes awards for Best Economic Programme, Best Social Programme, Best Cultural Programme, Best Sports Programme, and Best Documentary. The ‘Media Personality of the Year’ award, decided by the Board of Directors, honours an influential Arab media figure whose work has significantly shaped and enriched the media landscape in the region. The ‘Best Columnist’ award is also determined by the Board, based on a set of defined criteria.

The Arab Media Award is being organised as part of the Arab Media Summit, which will also feature the third Arab Youth Media Forum on 26 May, followed by the 23rd edition of the Arab Media Forum on 27 and 28 May, along with the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit. The Summit features standalone honouring ceremonies for winners of the Arab Media Award, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, and the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award.

