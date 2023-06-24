Dubai Prosecution Fines Facility Owner One Million and Seventy-Five Thousand Dirhams for Non-Payment of Workers' Salaries

Dubai Naturalization & Residency Prosecution referred the director of a construction company to the court with a charge of refraining from paying salaries, as he refrained from paying the salaries of (215) workers for two months.

The said accused admitted that the financial conditions in the establishment were a reason for refraining from paying their salaries.

The owner of the establishment was referred to the competent court, that issued its judgment to punish the said accused by fining him an amount of five thousand dirhams for each worker, as the number workers is (215), so the total amount of (One million and seventy-five thousand dirhams).

