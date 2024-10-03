Dubai Prosecution: Jail and AED 100,000 Fine for Driving Under the Influence of Narcotics

Dubai's Traffic Court has sentenced a driver under the influence of narcotics to jail and a fine.

The Dubai Public Prosecution clarified today, in a statement on its official account on the "X" platform, that the Traffic Court in Dubai sentenced the defendant to two years in prison and a fine of AED 100,000. Additionally, the court banned the defendant from transferring or depositing any funds, either directly or through others, without permission from the UAE Central Bank, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, for two years following the completion of the sentence.

The court also ordered the suspension of the defendant's driving license for one year and their deportation from the country. The charges included drug use, driving under the influence of narcotics, driving an uninsured vehicle on a public road, and driving a vehicle with an expired registration.

Counselor Salah Boufrousha Al-Falasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of the Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, urged all drivers to avoid driving under the influence of prescription drugs due to their negative impact on a driver's ability to control the vehicle. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the laws, regulations, and decisions in force regarding traffic and road safety.

