Dubai Public Prosecution launches initiative to promote amicable dispute settlement

His Excellency Essam Essa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, has approved a comprehensive plan to implement the “Reconciliation is Better” initiative, which aims to expedite dispute resolution by broadening the use of amicable settlement procedures.

Counsellor Essam Al Humaidan affirmed that the initiative reflects Dubai Public Prosecution’s forward-looking approach and its dedication to establishing a global benchmark for judicial excellence. Aligned with international best practices, the initiative aims to enhance efficiency, address community needs, and support the goals of the Dubai Plan 2030.

He noted that the initiative offers a practical alternative to legal proceedings, helping to strengthen social bonds and promote a culture of tolerance—key to the leadership’s vision of a safe, cohesive society. It also supports Dubai’s ambition to be a global centre for alternative dispute resolution.

His Excellency described amicable settlement as a powerful form of justice—one that fosters trust, encourages dialogue, and promotes social harmony. Opting for amicable resolution over legal action not only conserves time and resources but also reinforces a culture of tolerance.

He also reaffirmed Dubai Public Prosecution’s dedication to protecting community interests through forward-thinking initiatives that align with Dubai’s vision of a modern city offering exceptional services and quality of life.

The “Reconciliation is Better” initiative allows prosecutors to guide willing parties toward a fair and lawful settlement, providing a constructive alternative to traditional legal proceedings.

The initiative underscores Dubai Public Prosecution’s dedication to putting Dubai’s values of tolerance into action. It encourages parties in dispute to reach mutual understanding and resolve matters amicably, offering a constructive alternative to lengthy legal proceedings. The approach strengthens social cohesion, fosters dialogue, and promotes a culture of resolution rooted in reason and respect.

The initiative also helps ease pressure on the judicial system by enabling quicker, fairer outcomes that respect the rights of all parties. It streamlines the process, conserves resources, and significantly reduces legal costs.

