Dubai Residency Completes Procedures for Over 400,000 Passengers Amid Emergency Weather Conditions

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, at Dubai airports and land and sea ports, through their concerted efforts, achieved exceptional performance that surpassed the aerial challenges and provided high-quality services to passengers during the recent emergency weather conditions experienced by the country. Employees of the Directorate completed procedures for 419,047 passengers during the last three days of April 15, 16, and 17, by providing flexibility, efficiency, rapid response, and proactive handling of emergency situations, which contributed to enhancing the positive image known about the officers of the air, land, and sea ports in Dubai, amidst the recent emergency weather challenges faced by the country, under the direct supervision of Team Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, which contributed to enhancing cooperation and smoothness in passenger movement.

Passenger Satisfaction

Dubai airports received 195,803 passengers on April 15, including 111,346 arrivals and 84,457 departures, while on April 16, there were 55,520 departures and 78,281 arrivals, totaling 133,801 passengers. On April 17, there were 74,406 passengers, including 25,503 departures and 48,903 arrivals. The total number of passengers through all air, land, and sea ports on April 17 was 75,245, compared to 136,376 the previous day, with April 15 recording about 207,426 passengers from all ports.

Team Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the great efforts made by the working team and emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners and coordination in achieving public service goals and raising passenger satisfaction levels, indicating that these achievements once again highlight the high spirit of dedication and professionalism exhibited by airport, land, and sea port employees in Dubai, enhancing Dubai's position as one of the leading global travel and tourism destinations.

Passenger Safety

Team Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri emphasized that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in collaboration with airport management and all partners, is working to enhance passenger safety through the adoption of a set of policies and procedures aimed at ensuring their safety and providing a quality travel experience. He noted that the postponement of some flights during adverse weather conditions is a measure taken by companies out of great responsibility and high concern for passenger safety, explaining that fluctuating weather conditions are among the challenges facing the travel industry, but thanks to good planning, effective organization, full commitment, proactivity, and the civilized and courteous approach and constant smile that our visitors are accustomed to at our ports, Dubai has been able to deal with these emergency situations professionally and with high professionalism. As a result, the measures taken ensure the safety of passengers and maintain the quality of services provided to them without any delay.

