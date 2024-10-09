Dubai Residency obtains ISO certification in the field of Security and Resilience

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has been awarded the ISO 22320 certification in the field of security and resilience, which is considered one of the most important global standards in emergency management and response. The British Standards Institute (BSI) awarded this certification to Dubai Residency after it fulfilled all the requirements and standards of emergency management and effective response through the Smart Command and Control Centre within the Air Ports Affairs Sector.

His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, received the ISO 22320 certificate in the field of security and resilience, in the presence of Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, and Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shnqeeti, Assistant Director for Air Ports Affairs. Also present were Elias Karampouikis, Regional Commercial Director for BSI, and Thabet Shamia, Head of Institutional Training at BSI.

His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said: “We are proud to have received the ISO 22320 certificate, which represents international recognition of our efforts to enhance security and resilience in all our operations. This achievement aligns with the directives of our wise leadership, aimed at achieving global excellence in government work according to the highest global standards. It reflects our commitment to applying best practices in emergency management and ensuring a rapid and effective response to all challenges. We will continue to work on enhancing our capabilities and developing our services to ensure the highest levels of security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai, setting a model to follow locally and globally.”

It is noteworthy that this certification strengthens Dubai Residency’s position as a leading entity in adopting the highest international standards, ensuring the provision of the best levels of security and safety in all its operations. The ISO 22320 certification provides guidelines for incident management, focusing on key principles such as roles and responsibilities, resource management, and emphasising the importance of cooperation to ensure an effective response.

