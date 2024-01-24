‘Dubai Retiree Projects Support’ programme launched under Dubai Social Agenda 33

As part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’, the Dubai Police General Command and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism – represented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises (Dubai SME)- signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the launch of the ‘Dubai Retiree Projects Support’ programme, which offers Emirati retirees in Dubai benefits and incentives, including priority in being assigned to government projects, financing of their future projects, exemption from service fees for five years, and consultation support for their projects to ensure optimal returns.



The MoU was signed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Member of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. The agreement reflects the two sides’ efforts to ensure the mental, social and financial stability of both retirees and employees approaching retirement.



The Dubai Retiree Project Support programme aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to create a more active and proactive social system that provides protection and empowerment, through a model that ensures equal opportunities and social welfare to all segments of the community and promotes social and humanitarian work to mitigate economic and social risks.



Operating under the umbrella of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, the programme aims to support projects launched by retirees through the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for SME, in line with Dubai Social Agenda 33’s objective of turning Dubai into a hub for SMEs.



Investing in Expertise

The Dubai Retiree Project Support programme targets two groups of Dubai citizens; existing retirees and employees approaching retirement. It aims to utilise the expertise of these two groups to support Dubai’s development, helping them to contribute to the emirate’s ongoing achievements.



In addition to launching a council for retirees to facilitate communications with them, the programme will offer additional job opportunities for retirees and those approaching retirement. This is aimed at providing them an additional source of income to enhance their financial stability, while benefiting from their capabilities and expertise through their engagement in SMEs.



Sustainable Giving

His Excellency Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Member of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs said: “The Dubai Retiree Projects Support programme translates the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, to dedicate all available resources to improve the quality of life of our citizens. It also aligns with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to enhance their wellbeing and family stability.”



The programme, he noted, seeks to ensure stability and improved quality of life for retirees and sustain their ability to meaningfully contribute to Dubai’s development.



"The programme reflects the respect and value we hold for retirees and those nearing retirement. It reflects our trust in their capabilities, their wealth of experience, and the significant, positive influence they have within the business community," he further added.



A Leading Role

His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said: “The new programme turns the expertise and knowledge gained by retirees into investment and development opportunities that support the sustainability of Dubai’s economy, while bolstering innovation and diversity. It contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 which both place a high emphasis on SMEs and their role in economic diversification and growth.



“Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism is keen to support SMEs, recognising their leading role in establishing Dubai as a global hub for business, tourism, entrepreneurship and the digital economy. SMEs represent a crucial driver of comprehensive and sustainable development. Encouraging retirees to engage in the field of entrepreneurship will help us utilise their long years of experience to support economic sustainability and social stability,” he added.



Consultation Support

His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME said: “The programme reflects the vision and directives of our wise leadership to provide all the support we can to retirees and employees approaching retirement in a way that ensures their financial stability and wellbeing, while utilising their expertise and enhancing social solidarity. Such efforts will accelerate the achievement of the objectives of both the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.



“Dubai SME offers a host of incentives and benefits to retirees wishing to launch their own projects in Dubai. These include financing, training, facilitating processes and technical consultation. The programme inspires retirees and those approaching retirement to take the lead and put their capabilities and expertise to work. It makes them partners in Dubai development projects and initiatives to support social sustainability,” he added.



Database

Retired Dubai citizens, and employees approaching retirement, can benefit from the services offered as part of the Dubai Retiree Projects Support programme by applying through Dubai SME. In addition to supporting their small and medium-sized businesses, the programme gives them priority in undertaking government projects and bids in coordination with relevant entities.



The Dubai Police General Command is launching a database that is regularly updated, to monitor the expertise and specialised skill of retirees and employees approaching retirement. This facilitates services that match their lines of experience and prepares them for entering the market through Dubai SME.



Other services delivered through the programme include consultations to help beneficiaries plan for the next phase of their lives, ensuring a happier retirement and a continuation of their positive role in society. The programme also offers support for retirees and employees approaching retirement in collaboration with Dubai-based private sector companies.



Facilitating Business

In order to facilitate business processes and alleviate the financial burden of retirees, the programme exempts them from service fees for a period of five years. This encourages them to raise their competitiveness in the SME sector, a key pillar of national economy and a major driver of the transformation towards a robust knowledge economy.



The new programme joins a host of initiatives launched to ensure the stability of retirees in Dubai, utilise their expertise and drive social and national solidarity.







